Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Construction of track-and-field arena soon to finish in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 June 2020, 09:25
Construction of track-and-field arena soon to finish in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Construction of a track-and-field arena in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan is in its final stage, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the Field-and-Track Athletics Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the new arena will have a seating capacity of 7,000 spectators. The new sports complex will become a venue for the world-class sports events and a place for training of highly skilled coaches and athletes. It will also help popularize different types of track-and-field sports.

The new sports facility is located in the territory of Nur-Sultan’s sports cluster, not far from the Astana Arena, the Alau Ice Palace, the Barys Ice Arena, the Saryarka cycle track, and the Zhekpe-Zhek Martial Arts Palace.


Sport   Construction    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea