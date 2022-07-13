Go to the main site
    Construction of table tennis center starts in Kazakh capital

    13 July 2022, 18:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Construction of a Table Tennis Center began in Nur-Sultan city. Building with an area of 3.190 square meters will meet the world's best standards - a games room with 16 tables, shock-absorbing floor covering, gym, and 300-sit spectator stands, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Once built, the Center is to host both republican and ITTF tournaments. Training camps with the participation of near and far abroad countries are to be organized as well.

    The complex is set to increase the coverage of people involved in physical training and sports as well as promote a healthy lifestyle and table tennis in the city.

    Over the past few years, over 20 table tennis offices and 15 special rooms have been opened across the country.

    The Saryarka table tennis palace - the first specialized center in Kazakhstan and Central Asia - was opened in 2020 in Karaganda city. A year later the Jenimpaz sports complex in Pavlodar and the table tennis and artistic gymnastics center in Taraz were opened.

    In 2022, the opening of the ADD Table Tennis Center in Almaty with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place.

    It is planned to commission similar sports facilities in Shymkent and Aktobe by the end of the year.

