Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Construction of sports center underway in Kazakh capital’s Botanical Garden

    2 November 2020, 16:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A sports complex is being under construction within the Botanical Garden in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    In the Instagram post, the press service of the capital’s administration stated that the construction of the sports center funded through private investments is underway. The center’s project was approved during the Urban Planning Council in 2018 and is in line with the general plan of the city.

    It is to complement the existing network of cycling and jogging paths in the Botanical Garden’s territory.

    The sports center is said to be a social facility, that is, accessible to large sectors of the population.

    According to the city administration, the talks with the investors are ongoing to ensure that people from socially vulnerable layers of the population could visit the center at the expense of grants.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Construction Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil