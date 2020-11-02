Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Construction of sports center underway in Kazakh capital’s Botanical Garden

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 November 2020, 16:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A sports complex is being under construction within the Botanical Garden in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

In the Instagram post, the press service of the capital’s administration stated that the construction of the sports center funded through private investments is underway. The center’s project was approved during the Urban Planning Council in 2018 and is in line with the general plan of the city.

It is to complement the existing network of cycling and jogging paths in the Botanical Garden’s territory.

The sports center is said to be a social facility, that is, accessible to large sectors of the population.

According to the city administration, the talks with the investors are ongoing to ensure that people from socially vulnerable layers of the population could visit the center at the expense of grants.

Sport   Construction    Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
