Construction of over 50 residential complexes underway in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Construction of 51 residential complexes is underway in the city of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov says it is planned to build 340,000 square meters of housing this year.

He said 2016 saw the commissioning of only 164,000 square meters of housing. According to him, construction of 51 residential complexes is currently underway in Petropavlovsk city. 12 residential complexes are being constructed in the Zhas orken microdistrict, while seven residential complexes with some 700 apartments are being built in Ualikhanov Street.

A Turkish company building a general hospital in Astana Street plans to construct housing in the city as well.

New residential complexes, in his words, are to be built in Zhumabayev street.

It was added that bout 1,600 old residential complexes and houses had been demolished. According to the Comprehensive Development Plan of the city, 21,000 new apartments are to be commissioned there in upcoming five years.