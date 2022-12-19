Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
19 December 2022, 15:45
Construction of new schools in full swing in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 11 schools are being built in the city of Atyrau and surrounding areas, local authorities confirm, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the city authorities, construction of 11 schools is currently underway in the city and its surrounding areas. New schools are being constructed in Zhanatalap, Damba, Akzhar-2, Birlik-2, and Koktem-2 villages as well as Nursaya, Saryarka and other districts.

Construction of the secondary school #1 named after Magzhan Zhumabayev is in full swing as well.

The press service also revealed that nine kindergartens are under construction in the city of Atyrau, Bisekty and Erkinkala-2 settlements.

In addition, next year will see the start of construction of eight more schools in Atyrau as part of the Comfortable School pilot project.


