Construction of new 350-bed general hospital planned in Aktobe

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 August 2021, 14:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi said Wednesday a construction of a new general hospital in Aktobe is being eyed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the regular session of the Kazakh Government, Minister Tsoi revealed that his ministry had approved the draft of the Comprehensive Development Plan of Aktobe region for 2021-2025.

As per the draft plan, construction of two healthcare facilities as well as capital repair of at least 25 healthcare facilities is expected.

Tsoi noted that in line with the plan a 350-bed general hospital is set to be constructed in the city of Aktobe by RenEll, jointly established by Ellington Properties LLP and Turkey’s Rönesans Holding.

The new general hospital in Aktobe city will replace the old one. 600 workplaces are to be created with the commission of the hospital.


