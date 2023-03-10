Construction of Kurmangazy children’s activity centre kicks off in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM The ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of the children’s activity centre named after Kazakh composer Kurmangazy took place in the city of Fizuli, Azerbaijan, Kazinform reports.

Last August President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid an official visit to Azerbaijan, a landmark in the relations between the two nations which gave a new impetus for further development.

Kazakhstan made an important decision to contribute to the reconstruction of Karabakh. Today Karabakh is of great importance for Azerbaijan which actively invests in its infrastructure. The decision of fraternal Kazakhstan was widely supported.

A half year later the agreement achieved last summer in Baku is set to come to fruition. Kazakhstan suggested building not just an educational but a children’s activity centre named after great Kazakh composer Kurmangazy. Azerbaijan, in its turn, allotted the land plot and created all conditions for the construction.

Azerbaijani President’s special envoy Emin Guseynov, Counsellor of Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan Zhandos Nurmakhambetov, head of Kazakhstan’s construction company BI Group Aidyn Rakhimbayev, representatives of subcontracting organizations, state bodies and mass media of Azerbaijan took part in the solemn ground-breaking ceremony.

Aidyn Rakhimbayev said the centre is being built pursuant to the President’s task and will be a present to the people of Azerbaijan, as a symbol of friendship, fraternity and mutual support between the two states.

«It is a great honour to accomplish such a historic mission. The centre will be equipped with up-to-date technologies. There will be lots of workshops to teach kids,» he said.

The latest technologies will be used during construction. The centre construction is a charitable non-commercial project at the expense of funding sources other than the public purse.

Project head of Kazakhstan construction company Daulet Zhanabilov said that the project is a modern complex designed for children’s out-of-school education and activities.

«The centre is not by chance named after great akyn and composer of Kazakh people. It symbolizes the friendship and fraternity of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. I believe the project will make a difference in the development of Fizuli,» he said.

According to Emin Guseynov, Fizuli is the gateway of Karabakh since the first world-class airport is built there.

«Fizuli will become the key junction for the key directions of transport and logistics centres which will also run along the future Zangezur corridor. It will be an economic activity centre. The city is of great importance and it is no coincidence that the Kazakh people’s present will be located right here - in the very heart of the city, along the main «Road of Victory», Guseynov said.