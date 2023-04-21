Construction of gas-fired TPP in Almaty to begin in summer 2023

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Building and assembly works at the Thermal Power Plant No2 of Almaty are set to begin in August 2023, according to Chairman of the Board of JSC Samruk Energy Serik Tyutebayev, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the contractor on supply of equipment, design works and construction will be defined in Q2 2023.

As the press service of Samruk Energy informed, the international two-stage tender on selection of the EPC contractor is held as per the regulations of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The technical specification for the selection of an EPC contractor and the draft EPC contract were developed according to the FIDIC (International Federation of Consulting Engineers) Yellow Book.

The winner of the tender will be announced in Q2. Construction and assembly works will be launched in August 2023, Serik Tyutembayev said.

Last summer, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov said that Almaty Thermal Power Plant would be fully switched to gas by 2026. Besides, it was announced that the gasification of the Thermal Power Plant would cost 324 billion tenge.