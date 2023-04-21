Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Construction of gas-fired TPP in Almaty to begin in summer 2023

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 April 2023, 14:35
Construction of gas-fired TPP in Almaty to begin in summer 2023

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Building and assembly works at the Thermal Power Plant No2 of Almaty are set to begin in August 2023, according to Chairman of the Board of JSC Samruk Energy Serik Tyutebayev, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the contractor on supply of equipment, design works and construction will be defined in Q2 2023.

As the press service of Samruk Energy informed, the international two-stage tender on selection of the EPC contractor is held as per the regulations of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The technical specification for the selection of an EPC contractor and the draft EPC contract were developed according to the FIDIC (International Federation of Consulting Engineers) Yellow Book.

The winner of the tender will be announced in Q2. Construction and assembly works will be launched in August 2023, Serik Tyutembayev said.

Last summer, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov said that Almaty Thermal Power Plant would be fully switched to gas by 2026. Besides, it was announced that the gasification of the Thermal Power Plant would cost 324 billion tenge.


Almaty   Energy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh saiga researcher wins Whitley Awards 2023
Kazakh saiga researcher wins Whitley Awards 2023
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
Kazakh Government and UNDP present Eighth National Communication under UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
Kazakh Government and UNDP present Eighth National Communication under UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an
4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an
Peace and accord must not be empty slogans – President
Peace and accord must not be empty slogans – President
Kazakhstan People’s Assembly to award citizens contributing to strengthening nation's unity
Kazakhstan People’s Assembly to award citizens contributing to strengthening nation's unity
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played important role in country’s political modernization – Tokayev
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played important role in country’s political modernization – Tokayev
April 27. Today's Birthdays
April 27. Today's Birthdays
Rains to douse west of Kazakhstan Apr 27
Rains to douse west of Kazakhstan Apr 27