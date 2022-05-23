Construction of country's transport routes is of strategic importance - Head of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Kairbek Usskenbayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was presented with a full report on the activity of the Ministry since the beginning of the year.

The President was informed about the measures taken to rebuild the facilities suffered during the January events. The Ministry held an inspection and formed data on the commissioning of new housing over the past three years, and developed a package of measures to demonopolize the construction market and its competitive development together with the Agency for Competition Protection and Development. Also, the program for public housing support for citizens with low income or without housing has been launched. As of today, 2.5 thousand applications have been approved.

According to the minister, a pool of 700 priority investment projects, including ones aimed at import substitution, has been developed in the industry. Solutions have been developed to increase the efficiency of the activity of special economic zones. An audit of all mineral deposits resulting in the termination of 118 licenses, 57 contracts, and 73 notifications to eliminate violations sent to subsoil users was carried out. A set of measures to stimulate the creation of midstream and upstream manufacturing has been developed together with the facilities of the mining complex.

In addition, the Ministry conducted extensive work to increase the transit capacity of the country, and attract major international companies to the customs and logistics sphere.

Usskenbayev talked in detail about the work on the reconstruction, repair, and construction of roads of republican significance.

The President mentioned that the construction of transport routes of the country is of strategic importance and is under his strict control. Tokayev also attached attention to the importance to develop economic cooperation with neighboring countries and gave the Ministry a number of instructions.