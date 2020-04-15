Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Construction of coronavirus hospital in Nur Sultan nears compeltion

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 April 2020, 13:23
Construction of coronavirus hospital in Nur Sultan nears compeltion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The press service of the developer has told about the progress of the construction of a new hospital for treating coronavirus patients, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The developer informed that there was installed the last module of the building. According to the press service of the construction company, the construction of an infectious diseases hospital for 200 patients is in full swing. There have been installed internal communications, sewerage and water supply systems. The building is being assembled from building blocks produced at the ModeX factory using German technology.

photo

It was informed that the hospital will be equipped with special hospital ventilation with negative pressure in the wards in order to reduce the risk of infecting medical workers. In addition, there has been installed a special air filtration system. Doors and windows of the hospital will be airtight.

It bears to remind that three medical facilities to combat coronavirus infection are under construction in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.

photo

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Construction    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea