    Construction of Almaty airport’s new VIP lounge set to be completed this summer

    28 February 2023, 15:45

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Construction of a new VIP lounge of Almaty international airport is set to be completed by the summer of 2023, the airport’s President Alp Er Tunga Ersoy said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The brand-new VIP lounge of Almaty international airport being moved to a new building is set to be constructed by this summer. The building which will host the new VIP lounge is to be located on Akhmetov Street.

    According to Ersoy, the airport lounge will be available for state officials as well as regular commercial jet passengers.

    The building which hosted the lounge was due to be demolished last fall. It later was declared an architectural monument.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

