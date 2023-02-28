Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Construction of Almaty airport’s new VIP lounge set to be completed this summer

28 February 2023, 15:45
Construction of Almaty airport’s new VIP lounge set to be completed this summer

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Construction of a new VIP lounge of Almaty international airport is set to be completed by the summer of 2023, the airport’s President Alp Er Tunga Ersoy said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The brand-new VIP lounge of Almaty international airport being moved to a new building is set to be constructed by this summer. The building which will host the new VIP lounge is to be located on Akhmetov Street.

photo

According to Ersoy, the airport lounge will be available for state officials as well as regular commercial jet passengers.

The building which hosted the lounge was due to be demolished last fall. It later was declared an architectural monument.

photo


Теги:
Read also
Work of Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan awarded with the «Air Transport News Corporate Awards»
Kazakhstan to build 100 sports facilities by 2025
Car falls off overpass following crash in Almaty
U.S. election observers report no violations at polling places in Almaty
Astana, Almaty mayors vote in early parliamentary elections
Italy gives green light to build world's longest suspension bridge
Kazakhstan’s Kolmakov grabs silver at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup
Turkestan rgn to complete construction of sulphur acid plant by late 2025
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News