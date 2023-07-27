Construction of 91 healthcare facilities launched across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to open 655 primary health care centers (outpatient clinics, first-aid stations, medical and obstetric centers) in rural settlements in 2023-2024 under the national project. The government has already allocated funds for the construction of 99 healthcare facilities, Kazinform learned from the Healthcare Ministry.



The construction of 91 healthcare facilities has already been launched, of them 8 are in Aktobe region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 17 – in East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in West Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, 14 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Kostanay region, 15 – in Kyzylorda region, 7 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 5 – in Ulytau region.