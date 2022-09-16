Construction of 900-seat school starts in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Construction of a 900-seat secondary school started in Atyrau. It is expected to open its doors in 2024, the akimat’s press service reports.

Governor of the region Serik Shapkenov took part in the ground-breaking ceremony.

The territory of the new school covers three ha. It will consist of three blocks. It will have a conference hall, a canteen, two libraries, three gyms, a football field, a tennis court, and a volleyball field. 36 classes will be fitted with up-to-date equipment.





Photo: gov.kz