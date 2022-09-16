Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science
Construction of 900-seat school starts in Atyrau
16 September 2022, 14:31

Construction of 900-seat school starts in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Construction of a 900-seat secondary school started in Atyrau. It is expected to open its doors in 2024, the akimat’s press service reports.

Governor of the region Serik Shapkenov took part in the ground-breaking ceremony.

The territory of the new school covers three ha. It will consist of three blocks. It will have a conference hall, a canteen, two libraries, three gyms, a football field, a tennis court, and a volleyball field. 36 classes will be fitted with up-to-date equipment.


Photo: gov.kz

Related news
New stadium opens in Akmola region ahead of Republic Day
Read also
New stadium opens in Akmola region ahead of Republic Day
Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
Kazakhstani teachers to attend Future English Online Teacher Community program
New rector of Altynsarin Arkalyk Pedagogical Institute named
Large int’l university of technology to open its branch in Taldykorgan
Konayev may turn into science campus
Almost 3,000 apartments commissioned in Kostanay region since Jan
Kazakhstan secures bronze at WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

News

Archive