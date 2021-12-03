Construction of 50MW solar power plant underway in Balkhash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 50MW solar power plant is being constructed in Balkhash city, Abai Kulanbai, director of the Renewable Energy Department of the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A 50MW solar power plant is set to be commissioned in the city of Balkhash, Karaganda region. The project is being realized by the Topar main distribution power plant. The plant is set to be put into service in the second quarter of 2022. It is expected that the plant will generate around 80mln kWh of green electricity per year,» said Kulanbai.

According to him, it is expected once implemented the project will enable to cut greenhouse gas by at least 50 tons. Its construction will lead to the achievement of the targets in the renewable energy sector outlined in the Concept for Kazakhstan’s transition to a green economy.

In addition, new jobs are to be created given the project is completed.