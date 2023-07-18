Construction of 14 healthcare facilities starts in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Construction of 14 healthcare facilities began in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

Local authorities reportedly earmarked necessary funds to this end.

A total of 655 healthcare facilities are to be built or modernized in the region in 2023-2024 as part of the National Project ‘Modernization of Rural Healthcare’ launched in order to increase accessibility of medical services, tackle medical staff shortage and other problems in rural areas.

Within the framework of the National Project medical and obstetric centers will open doors in Karakuduk, Novouzenka, Tomar, Akzhol, Zhumysker, Bosaga, Koktenkol, Akzharyk and other villages in the region.