    Construction company donates oxygen concentrators to Shymkent hospitals

    23 July 2020, 22:24

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Construction company «BI GROUP» has delivered 82 oxygen concentrators to the provisional hospitals of Shymkent, Akimat of Shymkent has reported today.

    Oxygen concentrators are designed to treat patients diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19. Today, 10 oxygen concentrators have been transferred to the infectious disease center in the Asar microdistrict. Doctors say that over the past two weeks the number of coronavirus-infected patients has significantly decreased.

    According to the words of Aidyn Mayusov, representative of the company, 1000 oxygen concentrators are being delivered to regional centers, cities and districts of the country.

    Alzhanova Raushan

