Constitutional reforms of Kazakhstan discussed in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - A round table on constitutional reforms of Kazakhstan was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Italian Republic, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Sembayev informed the participants about the upcoming national referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In particular, priority areas of political reforms, which will have an impact on the systemic transformation of Kazakhstan and define a new paradigm of long-term development of the state, were noted.

«The amendments to the Basic Law are of crucial importance for our country. Changes will affect one third of the articles of the Constitution. Our Constitution will get a completely new dimension,» Sembayev stressed.

In turn, Italian experts commended Kazakhstan's initiatives aimed at building a New Kazakhstan. It was also noted that the constitutional changes will bring the country to a new qualitative level of development in the face of current global challenges and will lead to the improvement of the welfare of the Kazakhstani people.

The event was attended by the President of the International Institute for Global Vision & Global Trends Graziani, Deputy Director of the Center for Mediterranean Studies Vernole, Secretary General of the Italian Institute for Asia Palmieri, professors of leading Roman universities, and editors of local media.

At the end of the event was a friendly conversation during which the parties discussed the important directions of bilateral cooperation on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Italy, as well as possible joint projects to coincide with the anniversary.