Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Constitutional reform will mark a new stage of Kazakhstan’s development – President

    5 May 2022, 21:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listed the planned amends to the Constitution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Introduction of a majority system of election of district and city maslikhats’ deputies will give the opportunity for the citizens to more effectively influence the life in the regions. In the new edition of the Constitution it is planned to enshrine the status of the President equidistant from all political parties and movements,» said Tokayev.

    In his words, the President’s next-of-kin will not take political positions and leadership positions in the quasi-public sector.

    The Head of State highlighted that the important bloc of amendments touches upon human rights issues.

    «Creation of a Constitutional Court, establishment of the status of the Human Rights Commissioner at the constitutional level, unconditional prohibition of death penalty are the steps aimed at full observance of rights and freedoms of the citizens. The upcoming constitutional reform will mark a new stage of our country’s development,» said Tokayev.

    Earlier it was reported that the Head of State signed the decree to hold a national referendum on amends to the Constitution on June 5, 2022.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Human rights President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan Referendum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev
    Kazakhstan and OSCE stand for overcoming conflicts and restoring stability in region
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies