Constitutional reform will mark a new stage of Kazakhstan’s development – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listed the planned amends to the Constitution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Introduction of a majority system of election of district and city maslikhats’ deputies will give the opportunity for the citizens to more effectively influence the life in the regions. In the new edition of the Constitution it is planned to enshrine the status of the President equidistant from all political parties and movements,» said Tokayev.

In his words, the President’s next-of-kin will not take political positions and leadership positions in the quasi-public sector.

The Head of State highlighted that the important bloc of amendments touches upon human rights issues.

«Creation of a Constitutional Court, establishment of the status of the Human Rights Commissioner at the constitutional level, unconditional prohibition of death penalty are the steps aimed at full observance of rights and freedoms of the citizens. The upcoming constitutional reform will mark a new stage of our country’s development,» said Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State signed the decree to hold a national referendum on amends to the Constitution on June 5, 2022.