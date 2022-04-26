Constitutional reform to lay solid foundation for Kazakhstan’s political modernization – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is confident that implementation of ambitious reforms is impossible without changes to the Constitution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Amanat Party, the Head of State reminded those present that in his latest state-of-the-nation address he spearheaded an ambitious program of political reforms which was widely discussed by the public and expert community, including the Amanat Party platform.

The program of reforms, according to the President, has won widespread support among the public as it represents a fitting reply to all the challenges the country faces at this point.

Right after delivering the state-of-the-nation address the Head of State gave an instruction to begin the work on the development of draft amendments to the Constitution. President Tokayev is adamant that effective implementation of ambitious reforms is impossible without the changes to the Constitution.

In his words, the goal of the constitutional reform is to lay the solid foundation for further political modernization in Kazakhstan.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Amanat Party had started in virtual format with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.