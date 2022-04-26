Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

Constitutional reform to lay solid foundation for Kazakhstan’s political modernization – President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 April 2022, 16:36
Constitutional reform to lay solid foundation for Kazakhstan’s political modernization – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is confident that implementation of ambitious reforms is impossible without changes to the Constitution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Amanat Party, the Head of State reminded those present that in his latest state-of-the-nation address he spearheaded an ambitious program of political reforms which was widely discussed by the public and expert community, including the Amanat Party platform.

The program of reforms, according to the President, has won widespread support among the public as it represents a fitting reply to all the challenges the country faces at this point.

Right after delivering the state-of-the-nation address the Head of State gave an instruction to begin the work on the development of draft amendments to the Constitution. President Tokayev is adamant that effective implementation of ambitious reforms is impossible without the changes to the Constitution.

In his words, the goal of the constitutional reform is to lay the solid foundation for further political modernization in Kazakhstan.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Amanat Party had started in virtual format with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


President of Kazakhstan    Political parties   Kazakhstan   Amanat Party  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
June 15. Today's Birthdays
June 15. Today's Birthdays