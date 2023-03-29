Constitutional reform enabled to reboot country’s political system – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last year's referendum convincingly proved wide support of the presidential initiatives by the nation. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it addressing the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the VIII convocation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A year ago I initiated a large-scale program of political modernization. Last year's referendum convincingly proved wide support of these initiatives by the nation,» Tokayev said.

In his words, the constitutional reform enabled to reboot the entire political system. «Henceforth, the President of the country is elected for a single seven-year term only. The duties and functions of the Parliament have been revised. The deputies’ role has been strengthened. The Constitutional Court has been established. Drastic reforms were launched in the country’s judicial system. Human rights and freedoms support activity has gained a new format. The opportunities of people’s involvement in the country’s political life have been broadened,» the President noted.