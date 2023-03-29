Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Constitutional reform enabled to reboot country’s political system – President

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 March 2023, 10:12
Constitutional reform enabled to reboot country’s political system – President Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last year's referendum convincingly proved wide support of the presidential initiatives by the nation. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it addressing the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the VIII convocation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A year ago I initiated a large-scale program of political modernization. Last year's referendum convincingly proved wide support of these initiatives by the nation,» Tokayev said.

In his words, the constitutional reform enabled to reboot the entire political system. «Henceforth, the President of the country is elected for a single seven-year term only. The duties and functions of the Parliament have been revised. The deputies’ role has been strengthened. The Constitutional Court has been established. Drastic reforms were launched in the country’s judicial system. Human rights and freedoms support activity has gained a new format. The opportunities of people’s involvement in the country’s political life have been broadened,» the President noted.


President of Kazakhstan    Parliament   Elections   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants