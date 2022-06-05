Constitutional referendum starts in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstanis will vote in a referendum on 56 amendments to 33 articles of the Constitution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

10,013 polling stations stand ready for over 11,7 million Kazakhstanis eligible to vote in the republican referendum. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan set up 65 polling stations in 52 countries around the world. That means 11,350 citizens of Kazakhstan staying abroad can cast their votes as well.

Over 16,4 billion tenge was earmarked from the republican budget to pay for the constitutional referendum.

The citizens of Kazakhstan can vote for or against proposed changes to the Constitution from 7:00 am to 20:00 pm local time.

The last time Kazakhstanis went to the referendum to approve the second revised version of the Constitution almost 30 years ago in 1995.