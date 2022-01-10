Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Constitutional order restored in Kazakhstan - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    10 January 2022, 15:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The constitutional order has been restored in Kazakhstan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the extraordinary meeting of the Heads of CSTO member states taken place today via videoconferencing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As of now, the constitutional order has been restored in Kazakhstan. The dangerous threats to the security of the country have been prevented. As part of the anti-terrorist operation the work is ongoing to identify the persons involved in crimes,» said Tokayev.

    As the Head of State said, as of today around 8 thousand people have been taken to the police offices.

    «The law enforcement officers, special bodies are detecting their involvement in the acts of terrorism, murders, looting and other crimes. 116 weapons have been seized,» said Tokayev.

    Earlier the President stated that no armed force was used and will be used against peaceful demonstrators.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CSTO President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Sri Lanka to ratify Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn