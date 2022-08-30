Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture
Constitution Day concert held in Kazakh capital
30 August 2022 13:47

Constitution Day concert held in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Artists of the Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic Hall held a concert celebrating the Constitution Day, the city akimat’s official website reads.

Honored workers of culture, laureates of the Daryn state youth award, winners of international and republican contests appeared on the stage.

The best works of Kazakhstani composers were performed there.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan marks the Constitution Day on August 30. 27 years ago on August 30, 1995 Kazakhstan adopted its Constitution at the nationwide referendum.



Photo: gov.kz

Related news
150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov celebrated in Jakarta
Kazakh Embassy attends Belgium’s Cultural Heritage Days
Astana Opera: A new retelling of an old fairytale
Read also
Taraz unveils monument to Sherkhan Murtaza
Astana Opera artists debuts in legendary Birzhan-Sara opera
Wonderments at Astana Opera: Cinderella’s carriage in form of a shoe and dancers on hoverboards
Kazakhstan to declare October 25 - National Republic Day
Opera Academy attendees become finalists of prestigious competition
150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov celebrated in Jakarta
Kazakh Embassy attends Belgium’s Cultural Heritage Days
Astana Opera: A new retelling of an old fairytale
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive