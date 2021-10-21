Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Consolidated budget for Ulttyk rukhani janghyru national project stands at KZT119bn

Adlet Seilkhanov
21 October 2021, 17:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The consolidated budget for the Ulttyk rukhani janghyru national project set to be carried out until 2025 stands at KZT119bn, Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As you understand, ideology is a specific sphere of promotion, which is always left to the State. In fact, it is investment in people’s conscience the effect of which will be felt in almost all spheres of life of the society: culture, economy, social sphere, education, and so on. Therefore, the bulk of the sum [consolidated budget for the Ulttyk rukhani janghyru national project] which is KZT110bn will be provided from the national budget, and KZT9bn from local budgets,» said the minister at a press conference.

According to her, each tenge was calculated and each project underwent thorough financial expertise.

«Besides, the implementation of the projects will under constant control. Over the years of implementation of the Tugan zher special program seven thousand facilitates to the tune of KZT280bn have been built at the expense of concerned patrons. We set the task of attracting investments of at least KZT7bn as part of the project. I express confidence that the said amount will rise by several times during the project’s implementation,» said Balayeva.


Culture   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Information and Communications    Rukhani Janghyru  
