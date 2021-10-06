Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Congress of World Religions Leaders enhances inter-faith tolerance – Ashimbayev

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 October 2021, 13:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – It is crucial to further effectively use the opportunities and potential the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions offers, believes head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, Maulen Ashimbayev said that this forum has turned into an international platform for discussion on the most pressing issues. The Congress, in his words, sets the example of development of inter-cultural dialogue, strengthening of peace and greatly contributes to enhancing inter-faith tolerance.

Ashimbayev reminded that the Congress was for the first time convoked in 2003 at the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches great importance to fruitful work of the platform as well.

«Since the very first days of its work this platform has brought together representatives of many confessions. Our forum has always been supported by the most reputable spiritual leaders and top politicians. It is crucial to further effectively use the opportunities and potential the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions offers,» he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that the session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions had started in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

The Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is the working body of the Congress. Participants of the first Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held on September 23-24, 2003 made the decision to create the Secretariat.


