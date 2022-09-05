Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Religion
Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders to be held at Palace of Independence
5 September 2022 17:45

Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders to be held at Palace of Independence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 100 delegations from 50 countries of the world are expected to participate in the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Aibek Smadyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among them are spiritual leaders of the world traditional confessions (Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism, Shintoism), as well as political and public figures, representatives of international organizations, who will gather in the Kazakh capital on September 14-15 at the Palace of Independence.

The theme of this year’s Congress is set as «The role of leaders of world and traditional faiths in the socio-spiritual development of mankind in the post-pandemic period.» Four panel sessions will be organized within the Congress, which will focus on questions on the role of religions in strengthening spiritual and moral values, education and religious studies in promoting peaceful coexistence of religions, countering extremism, radicalism and terrorism, especially on religious grounds, as well as the contribution of women to the well-being and sustainable development of society.

The upcoming event will be notable for the participation of Pope Francis, Supreme Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed at-Tayeb, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau, Chief Sephardi Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef and other religious leaders, as well as representatives of a number of international organizations.

Over 230 representatives of 60 foreign mass media have accredited for the event, Aibek Smadyarov added.


Photo: kartinki24.ru



Related news
Artist Karipbek Kuyukov presents his paintings and Kazakhstan's anti-nuclear efforts in France
Snow and ice slick forecast in E Kazakhstan Sep 30
Kazakhstan’s Corner opened at UPNV Jakarta National Development University
Read also
Snow and ice slick forecast in E Kazakhstan Sep 30
Commission on fight against corruption holds meeting
September 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events
September 30. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan joins special operations forces drill in Turkiye
Kazakhstan Speed Skating Championships kick off in Astana
N Kazakhstan attracts almost 200bln of investments
1 dies, 13 injured in road accident in W Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Skills Enbek and Coursera sign memo on development of online learning in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakh PM, Lukoil CEO debate development of joint oil and gas projects
3 Kazakh President signs amending law on cinematography, culture and holidays
4 UK’s RSPB to support Bokey Orda Nature Reserve in W Kazakhstan
5 ‘Green corridors’ to be opened for Kazakhstanis trapped on Kazakh-Russian border

News

Archive