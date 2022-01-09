Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 16,568 per day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 16,568 per day to 10,634,603, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.16%.

In particular, 3,072 cases were detected in Moscow per day, 1,376 in St. Petersburg, 1,246 in the Moscow region, 380 in the Sverdlovsk region, 370 in the Krasnodar region, 321 in the Chelyabinsk region, and 318 in Rostov.

The number of so-called active cases, patients who are being treated, decreased in Russia to 653,042, the headquarters said.

Number of recovered patients

The number of people who recovered after coronavirus in Russia increased by 20,449 per day to 9,666,161, the federal operational headquarters told.

The share of discharged patients, according to the headquarters, increased to 90.9% of the total number of cases.

In particular, 2,060 people recovered per day in Moscow, 1,112 in the Voronezh region, 919 in the Samara region, 880 in St. Petersburg, 822 in the Moscow region, 692 in the Penza region.

Number of deaths

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 796 per day to 315,400, the operational headquarters told.

Conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) increased to 2.97%, the headquarters said.

In particular, 69 deaths were registered in Moscow, 63 in St. Petersburg, 40 in the Moscow region, 39 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 28 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and 26 in the Chelyabinsk region.

Situation in Moscow

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 3,072 per day against 3,694 a day earlier to 2,049,772, the headquarters told.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.15%.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in the capital increased by 69 against 72 a day earlier to 37 324 (1.82% of all cases), the headquarters said.

The number of people who recovered after coronavirus in Moscow increased by 2,060 per day to 1,887,020.



