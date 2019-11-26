Go to the main site
    Conference to mark Day of First President of Kazakhstan held in Nur-Sultan

    26 November 2019, 15:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A scientific and practical conference dedicated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is a person who has played a leading role in establishing the independence of our state. Thanks to the foreign and domestic policy carried out by Elbasy, the economy of our young state gained rapid development and the well-being of our people improved. On his initiative our capital has become the epicenter of major political, economic, sports and cultural events», said Bakhtiyar Maken, deputy Akim of the city of Nur-Sultan.

    The conference was attended by representatives of state bodies, public figures, deputies of the city’s Maslikhat and the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The participants have discussed the main stages of the long political path of Elbasy.

    Alzhanova Raushan

