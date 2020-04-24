Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Conference timed to 30th anniversary of presidential government in Kazakhstan kicks off

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 April 2020, 16:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Igor Rogov, Deputy Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, has inaugurated an online conference dated to the 30th anniversary of the presidential government in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«Today marks 30 years since Kazakhstan instituted the presidential government. The Constitution of the Kazakh SSR was amended accordingly and the President of the Kazakh SSR, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was elected,» said Igor Rogov, unveiling the online conference.

He stressed that the conference is held amid difficult circumstances while the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the difficulties, according to Rogov, participants of the online conference decided to analyze and discuss the role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the history of our country, its success and achievements.

«We are extremely thankful to all participants who accepted the invitation to participate in the online conference,» Rogov added.


