Conference Hall named in honour of Lady Barbara Judge opens at AFSA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The ceremony was conducted in recognition of Lady Judge’s service as the first Chair of the AFSA (Astana Financial Services Authority) Board of Directors and her contribution to the development of AIFC.

Lady Judge was an American British lawyer, the commissioner of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Chairperson of CIFAS, the United Kingdom's fraud prevention service. Lady Barbara Judge was also a Deputy Chairperson of the UK Financial Reporting Council and a non-executive director of a number of other public and private tech companies. She was the first Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the AFSA, serving from 2018 to 2019, the AIFC’s official website reads.

Mr. Marc Holtzman, Chairman of the AFSA Board of Directors officiated the ceremony with participation of the AFSA management team.



