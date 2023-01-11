Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Condition of man who fell from 8th-floor balcony in Karaganda moderately severe, doctors say

11 January 2023, 10:15
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The condition of the man, who fell from the 8th floor balcony of a burning 16-storey apartment block in Karaganda, is estimated as moderately severe, doctors say, Kazinform reports.

«The patient is conscious, responds adequately, oriented to time and place. He is now in intensive care unit. He receives all required medical assistance. The patient has closed chest injury and closed fracture of lower-leg bones,» regional healthcare department says.

The fire in the 16-storey apartment block located at 18/2 Republic Avenue occured at 21:29pm on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations suggested that gas explosion caused the fire. However, experts say no gas appliances were found in the burning apartment.

«No gas appliances were found at the scene. No collapse or destruction of structures has been recorded. Heating systems are not broken. The cause of the fire is being investigated,» the emergencies authorities say.

Bodies of three people were found in the apartment where the blast occured.

48 residents were rescued from neighboring apartments with the help of rescue caps (including 9 children), 82 people were evacuated (including 21 children). The fire was extinguished at 10:55pm. 88 people and 23 specialized vehicles were involved in firefighting and rescue operation.


