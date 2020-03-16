Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Condition of 12yo girl with coronavirus is stable, doctors say

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 March 2020, 15:04
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Regional Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus Spread informs about 7 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Almaty as of March 16, Kazinform reports.

According to doctors, six patients were taken to the local infectious diseases hospital. A girl, born 2008, who arrived in Almaty from Germany, was immediately rushed to the children’s infectious diseases hospital. Her condition is estimated as satisfactory. 12 people (including crew members) who arrived in Almaty on a private flight were isolated. 7 patients with the coronavirus infection are now receiving treatment as per the special protocol. All those who contacted the infected people were placed on a two-week quarantine.

In general, 676 people are on quarantine in Almaty now.

The local administration urges all those placed on home quarantine, to take full responsibility for their health and the health of other people and observe sanitary and hygienic regime.


Almaty   Pneumonia in China  
