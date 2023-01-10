Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Concurrent infection with flu, COVID more typical in patients with weak immunity — expert

10 January 2023, 19:10
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Concurrent infection with flu and COVID-19 is possible when a person has a weak immunity, Natalia Pshenichnaya, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said on Monday, TASS reports.

«Cases of concurrent infection with flu and COVID are registered in Russia. Such cases are most frequently registered in people with weak immunity, including in small children and elderly people. These viruses can stay in their airways and replicate there for a long time. Such cases typically cause more serious forms of the disease affecting lower respiratory airways, i.e. causing viral pneumonia, which can be later accompanied by bacterial pneumonia,» she said.

The acute phase of the disease may last for two-three weeks or longer, she said, adding that the risks of death being higher than in the case of a single-agent infection.

Since treatment techniques against flu and COVID differ, combined anti-viral therapies are used. «There are no specific symptoms of the concurrent infection with flu and COVID. Of concern is the rapid development of sever forms, with intoxication and shortness of breath. These infections can be detected by a PCR test,» she said.


