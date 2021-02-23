Go to the main site
    Concept of financial market development for 2030 to be mapped out in Kazakhstan

    23 February 2021, 13:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development together with the Government of Kazakhstan will map out the Concept of Financial Sector Development for 2030, head of the agency Madina Abylkassymova revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Within the framework of the Agreement between the Government, the National Bank and the Agency on coordination of macroeconomic policy measures for 2021-2023, the Agency is the main executor in terms of the issues of the financial market development,» Madina Abylkassymova said at the Tuesday session of the Government.

    In her words, the Agency will ensure long-term stability of the national financial system, including through further expansion of instruments of risk-oriented control.

    «Temporary measures of prudential regulation introduced in 2020 to ensure stability of the banking system and business crediting will be reviewed. The Concept of Financial Sector Development for 2030 will be mapped out this year in order to define the strategic directions of the financial market development in the mid-term,» she added.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
