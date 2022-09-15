Concept for Congress of World Religions Leaders’ development for 2023-33 needs to be designed – Kazakh President

NUR-SULATN. KAZINFORM – In his closing remarks at the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it is important to develop a concept for the development of the Congress for 2023-33, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The concept should include concrete steps and stages for the Congress’ further enhancement and influence, he added.

The Kazakh President expressed his confidence that spiritual leaders could and will contribute to the overcoming of discrepancies and inconsistencies in the modern world and the achievement of universal wellbeing and prosperity.

«I also believe that it is necessary to develop a concept for the development of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions for 2023-33. The concept should be made up of concrete steps and stages for its further enhancement and influence,» said the Kazakh leader.

He went on to say that Kazakhstan will provide support for the Congress’ work while consistently realizing the priorities of its internal and external policy. The task is to ensure and promote open dialogue between civilizations and strengthen peace and stability, he said.

The Kazakh Head of State expressed gratitude to all attendees of the Congress and called for joint work towards peace, cooperation, and solidarity.



