Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    Computer equipment delivered to schools in Aktobe rgn

    27 October 2020, 14:21

    AKTOBE.KAZINFORM – 9 thousand items of computer equipment for distance learning have been delivered to Aktobe region, Lyazzat Urazbayev, head of the education office, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the region’s education office head, the region has received 9 thousand items of computer equipment. The region is now fully provided with computers and tablets. Laptops are expected to be delivered. The equipment delivered is said to be distributed among schoolchildren, especially children from large and low-income families.

    She also added that the region’s teachers are to receive additional payment for conducting distance classes.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region Education
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    5 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln