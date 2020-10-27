Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Computer equipment delivered to schools in Aktobe rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 October 2020, 14:21
AKTOBE.KAZINFORM – 9 thousand items of computer equipment for distance learning have been delivered to Aktobe region, Lyazzat Urazbayev, head of the education office, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region’s education office head, the region has received 9 thousand items of computer equipment. The region is now fully provided with computers and tablets. Laptops are expected to be delivered. The equipment delivered is said to be distributed among schoolchildren, especially children from large and low-income families.

She also added that the region’s teachers are to receive additional payment for conducting distance classes.


