Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkey grew by 33%

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 March 2022, 20:42
Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkey grew by 33%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan-Turkey Business Forum kicked off in Nur-Sultan. Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and visiting Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay are taking part in it, Kazinform reports.

Addressing those gathered the PM noted that Turkey is the strategic partner of Kazakhstan, as well as the important investor which heavily contributes to the economic development.

In 2021 the commodity turnover between the states grew between the two states by 33% to stand at USD 4.1 bln. For the past 15 years Turkey invested over USD 3.5 bln in Kazakhstan, while Kazakhstan channeled over USD 1 bln.

Following the last 9 months the inflow of Turkish direct foreign investments doubled to reach USD 535 mln.

The forum is purposed to deepen mutual understanding, promote cooperation, and bilateral investment, trade and economic partnership. 200 representatives of business community, state bodies and quasi-public sector of the two nations are attending.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Events   Business, companies   Kazakhstan and Turkey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region