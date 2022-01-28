Commitment to country’s interests plays special role in politics – Head of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that he will follow the principle of a commitment to the interests of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Commitment to the interests of the country plays the special role in politics. As President and Chairman of the Nur Otan Party I will follow this principle in my work. We have entered the fourth decade of our independence. New tasks are set before us. We will fulfill every task once the unity remains strong,» said the Kazakh President.

The Head of State noted that the main thing is the presence of tranquility and stability in the society.

«Nur Otan is the main political force of our country. Therefore, our party is firstly responsible for the future of the country. Each of us should work hard with a deep understanding of this responsibility,» said Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been elected as Chairman of Nur Otan Party.

To note, the extraordinary 21st Congress of the Nur Otan Party bringing together 389 delegates from all the regions of the country, kicked off in an online format.

During the Congress the issues on election of the Party’s Chairman, introducing changes and additions to the Charter, and introducing changes to the membership of the Political Council of the Party will be considered.



