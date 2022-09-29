Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Commission on fight against corruption holds meeting
29 September 2022, 20:59

Commission on fight against corruption holds meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin chaired a meeting of the Commission on the fight against corruption under the Kazakh President, Kazinform reports.

The meeting discussed the recommendations of the Group of States against Corruption of the Council of Europe/GRECO. Emphasis was placed on ensuring constructive interaction with GRECO to further introduce effective measures to combat corruption.

During the meeting, the State Counsellor highlighted the need for activating the work to elaborate the recommendations put forward by foreign experts and develop effective mechanisms for their realization.

The meeting also focused on the measures taken by the government bodies to carry out the comprehensive plan against the shadow economy for 2021-23.

The importance of proper implementation of the plan, effective monitoring over its realization and prompt adjustment of measures taken to reduce the share of shadow economy was highlighted.


