Commission on demonopolization of economy begins work in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 March 2022, 16:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In line with the instructions of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the Commission on demonopolization of the economy under the Kazakh Government was set up, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government.

The Commission consists of the first heads of anti-corruption, financial monitoring, competition protection and development agencies, Government officials, members of the Prosecutor-General's Office, and Samruk Kazyna.

Its task is to work out proposals to de-monopolize the economy. In particular, as part of the Commission's work the issues of passing facilities in telecommunication, railway infrastructure, media assets, and other sectors that were privatized wrongfully into state ownership.

At the first meeting of the Commission, reports by Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Deputy Prosecutor General Bulat Dembayev, and others were heard.

Following the meeting, Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov instructed the Finance Ministry together with the authorized State bodies and Samruk Kazyna National Company to submit proposals to the Government on mechanisms for passing facilities that were privatized wrongfully into state ownership in a week.


