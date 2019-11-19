Commission for Issues of Citizenship holds session in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev chaired a session of the Commission for Issues of Citizenship under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

At the session its participants reviewed the requests of the persons wishing to obtain or surrender Kazakhstani citizenship.

Following the session the Commission submitted 1,084 requests of those willing to obtain Kazakhstani citizenship for the Head of State’s consideration.

The Commission also made decisions concerning other issues of migration policy.