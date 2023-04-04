Commercial gas production to increase in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Acting Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov informed the Cabinet of the measures taken to supply gas to the domestic market, Kazinform reports.

According to him, internal consumption of gas has increased by more than 2bln cubic meters compared to 2020. The Ministry, together with QazaqGas and KazMunayGas are taking measures to stimulate gas production.

«We are working on commissioning new gas processing plants at Kashagan and Karachaganak deposits. As a result, commercial gas production will start increasing in 2023. Besides, we entered into agreements with Gazprom on gas imports under the Road Map,» the Acting Minister said.



