Commemorative events dated to 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and USA launched in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. KAZINFORM With the support of the George Washington University’s Central Asia Program, a virtual discussion was held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the United States.

As it is known, on December 16, 2021, Kazakhstan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Independence. One of the first decisions of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and the elimination of the fourth largest nuclear arsenal in the world, which marked a new chapter in the history of sovereign Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s official website reads.

Over the past years, Kazakh-American interaction has created a solid foundation for the development of investment as well as trade and economic ties, close cooperation in the political sphere and on regional and global security.

In his welcoming remarks Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the U.S. Erzhan Kazykhanov noted the evolutionary dynamics of cooperation between the two countries and outlined the priority areas for further interaction in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.

Among the speakers of the virtual discussion were the former Ambassadors of Kazakhstan and the United States, who spoke about the key achievements in bilateral relations over the past years.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the USA in 1996-2000 Bulat Nurgaliyev and the U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan between 2004 and 2008 John Ordway welcomed the further deepening of the enhanced strategic partnership between two states.

In his speech, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs Andrew Weber shared his experience of cooperation with Kazakhstan on nuclear security issues, pointing out the critical role of Kazakhstan in the field of global non-proliferation and disarmament.

At the end of a lively and rich discussion, the participants and the moderator - Ambassador John Herbst, Director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center - emphasized the high level of bilateral cooperation across the entire spectrum of relations and noted that the important step for Biden Administration in deepening the partnership between the countries shall be the first visit in history of the President of the United States to Kazakhstan.



