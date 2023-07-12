Go to the main site
    Comfortable Schools: Pavlodar rgn to build 5 new schools

    12 July 2023, 13:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Five new schools will be built in Pavlodar region as part of the Comfortable Schools project. Besides, the region is set to build new schools in three villages to solve the problem of schools in disrepair, Kazinform quotes Pavlodar region Governor Assaiyn Baikhanov as saying.

    He said five new-format schools for 5,500 seats will open their doors in the region. Construction of two of them will start this year.

    He noted 176 schools across the region will be repaired by 2026.

    The governor added the region plans to construct 14 sport and fitness complexes and over 300 sports grounds this year.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

