‘Comfortable school’ program aims to address school place shortage in Kazakhstan
23 September 2022, 17:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 800 thousand school places are to be created as part of the Comfortable School national project in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During a briefing, Kazakh enlightenment minister Askhat Aimagambetov mentioned that the instructions to implement the Comfortable School national project were given by the Head of State.

«Today, there is a shortage of over 200 thousand school places. According to the forecast, the country’s schools will lack 1 million places by around 2025. Within the national project, more than 800 thousand school places will be created, thus addressing shortage, as well as three-shift and emergency schools’ issues,» said the minister.

According to him, schools built within the project will be fully outfitted with modern subject classrooms and laboratories. There also be greater training areas.


